Gifts are among the sweetest commandments 6
• He met a wise man and said: How do you see time? He said: He creates bodies, renews hopes, brings death closer, and distances desire. He said: What is the condition of his family? He said: Whoever wins it from them is tired, and whoever misses it is a monument. He said: What is indispensable? He said: He cut off hope from him. He said: Which of the companions is more righteous and loyal? He said: Good deeds and piety. He said: Which of them was more harmful and was shot? He said: Self and passion. He said: Where is the exit? He said: the behavior of the curriculum. He said: And what is it? He said: Make effort, leave comfort, and perpetuate the idea. He said: Advise me. He said: I did!
• Some of the kings said to one of his wise men: Preach to me a sermon that wards me off from arrogance and makes me renounce the world. He said: Think about your creation, and mention your principle and your destiny, and if you do that, your soul will be small to you, and your intellect will be magnified by its smallness to you, for the intellect is the most useful of them to you in greatness, and the soul is the most beautiful of them both to you. He said: My quality is a guide, and your understanding is a proof, and knowledge is attic, and work is a mount, and sincerity is its reins, so take to your mind what it adorns of knowledge, and to knowledge by what it preserves from work, and to work with what it achieves of sincerity, and you are you. He said: You are right.
• Some of the wise men recommended a friend of his, and he wanted to travel, and he said: You enter a country whose people do not know you, so adhere to my will, and spend it on it: You have good qualities, as it indicates freedom, and the purity of the parties, as it testifies to royalty, and the cleanliness of the righteousness, as it informs about growing up in grace And good smell, for it shows chivalry, and beautiful manners, for it earns love.
Al-Asma’i said: I heard a Bedouin advising another who wanted to travel, so he said: Prefer your work for your return, and do not allow your lust to guide you, and let your mind be your minister who calls you to guidance, and spares you from death, and imprison your desire for immorality, and release it in honors, because you honor your predecessor, and praise him your honor.
• A Bedouin recommended to her son on a journey, and she said: Son, you live with strangers, and leave friends, and perhaps you will meet only enemies.
• Some of the kings said to a wise man, and he wanted to travel: Stand me on things of your wisdom that I work with in my travels. .
• Aban bin Taghlib said: I witnessed a bedouin bequeathing a son of hers who wanted to travel, and she was saying: Which son! Sit down, I give you my will, and God grant you success. Aban said: I stood listening to her words, approving of her will, and then she said: O my son, sit down, and I grant you my will, and by God, grant you success, for the will is more important to you than much of your mind. Beware of gossip, for it sows grudges and divides lovers, and beware of exposure to faults, lest it be taken as an object, and it is proper that the object does not stand firm over the multitude of arrows, and the arrows rarely (i.e. hit) a target except that its word (i.e. wounded) until it (i.e. weakens) what became stronger in its strength. And beware of generosity with your religion, and miserliness with your money, and if you shake, shake a generous person who softens to shake you, and do not shake the mean one, for he is a rock whose water does not explode, and give yourself an example of what you have approved of others, so act with it, and what you have disliked from others, then avoid it, for one does not see the fault of himself, and whoever his affection is with him And contrary to what he did, his friend was like the wind in its behavior. Then I grabbed (i.e. stopped), so I approached her, and said: By God, O Arab woman, will you not increase it in the will? She said: Did you like the words of the Arabs, O Iraqi? I said yes. She said: Treachery is the ugliest thing people deal with among themselves, and whoever combines forbearance and generosity has mastered the suit (dress): her tie and her petticoat.
