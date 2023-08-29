The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) celebrated this Monday the discovery, after a series of investigations, of its first historical memory, a document signed in 1916 in Montevideo and from which the America Cup.

The document, described as “incalculable value”, was drawn up on a typewriter in the Uruguayan capital, where the first permanent office of Conmebol operated, the governing body for South American soccer, based in the Paraguayan city of luque.

Meaning

“It is the cornerstone for the creation of Conmebol, which began in 1916 with the affiliation of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, as founding countries,” the note added.

The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguezand the head of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), Ignatius Alonso, They celebrated, in a message spread on the networks, the discovery of the specimen.

“This treasure of our history will be exhibited at the South American Football Museum, where it will be appreciated by all visitors,” Domínguez published on his networks, who thanked Alonso and the AUF team for the discovery.

According to Conmebol, the AUF has committed to rebuilding the historical material and sending all the original documentation to the current headquarters of the South American entity. From the first memory “the oldest continental tournament in the world was born: the Conmebol Copa América,” the statement concluded.

