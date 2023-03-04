Let me go, Sonora. He lifeless body of a woman apparently murdered was discovered floating in a canal in the city of cash me in front of the Police and Municipal Transit Headquarters. It was commented that the lifeless woman In this case, he had already died more than 48 hours.

According to the first reports, the female, still unidentified, presented alleged traces of violence on the face and head.

The body was detected when it was floating from east to west in the canal parallel to 300th Street, in front of the municipal police station.

The victim was between 40 and 45 years of age, of a stocky build and a light brown complexion. Also, it was said that she was wearing black pants, a blouse and shoes, as well as a jacket with a brown hat, and it was added that she had a handbag on her right arm.