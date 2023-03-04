The objective is to prepare technical evidence on the “risk of deindustrialization of the country”

The Federal Justice in Rio de Janeiro determined, this Friday (3.Mar.2023), that a study be carried out on the impacts of the privatization of Eletrobras. The objective is to elaborate technical evidence on the “risk of deindustrialization of the country”, resulting from privatization, according to a lawsuit filed by unions in October 2021. Here’s the full of the decision (162 KB).

Judge Adriano Saldanha Gomes de Oliveira, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, set a period of 30 days for the presentation of the report, counting from the date of the beginning of the investigation. The report should aid in the judgment of the case. The author of the study will be economist Clarice Ferraz.

The decision was taken in a process initiated by 6 unions representing Eletrobras employees and subsidiaries. Signed on October 25, 2021, the action asked the Justice to suspend the privatization process and determine the carrying out of a regulatory and tariff impact study.

In the document, the unions claim that the privatization model would create a private market reserve and increase the electricity tariff, with an impact on the productive sector.

Eletrobras was privatized in June 2022, in the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The model chosen was to increase the capital of the state-owned company on the stock exchange, which diluted the Union’s participation to around 40%. The government lost share control, with its voting power reduced to 10%, as per the corporate model adopted by the privatized company.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is critical of the privatization of Eletrobras. In a meeting with journalists in early February, he said that the privatization was “almost a banditry” and defended increasing the Union’s participation in the company’s decisions to reflect its 40% in shares.