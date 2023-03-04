In a lower stretch of the pine belt in southern Georgia, workers recently planted row upon row of twiglike cottonwoods.

However, these were not just any trees: some of them the seedlings had been genetically modified to produce wood at a turbocharged rate while sucking carbon dioxide out of the air.

The poplars could be the first genetically modified trees planted in the United States outside of a research trial or commercial fruit orchard. Living Carbon, a San Francisco-based company that produced the poplars, wants its trees to be a large-scale solution to climate change.

“Some people have told us it’s impossible,” said Maddie Hall, co-founder of the company. But she and her colleagues have also found believers, enough to invest 36 million dollars in the company of four years of existence.

The company has also drawn criticism. The Global Justice Ecology Project, an environmental group, called the company’s trees “growing threats” to forests and expressed alarm that the US government allowed it to evade regulation, opening the door to commercial plantings much earlier than expected. which is typical for modified plants.

Living Carbon’s poplars start in a lab in Hayward, California. There, biologists make modifications to make trees photosynthesize more efficiently, allowing them to grow faster and absorb more carbon dioxide.

Last year, the company reported in a study that has yet to be peer-reviewed that its modified poplars grew more than 50 percent faster than unmodified ones over the course of five months in a greenhouse.

On February 13, nearly 5,000 modified cottonwoods were planted in the Georgia area. Vince Stanley, a farmer who manages the land, said the hardwoods that grow on lowlands like his produce wood so slowly that a landowner might get only one crop in a lifetime from him. He hopes Living Carbon’s “elite seedlings” will allow him to grow trees and earn money faster. “We’re taking a 50 to 60 year rotation of wood and cutting it in half,” he said.

Forest geneticists are less optimistic. Researchers typically test the trees in confined field trials before moving on to large-scale plantings, said Andrew Newhouse, who leads the modified chestnut project at the State University of New York. “Their claims seem bold based on very limited real-world data,” he said.

Living Carbon will face other challenges. The only country where large numbers of GM trees are known to have been planted is China.

Dana Nelson, a geneticist for the US Forest Service, said that to be considered for planting on national forests, Living Carbon trees would need to align with management plans that generally prioritize forest health and diversity over carbon reduction.

Living Carbon is focusing for now on private land, where it will face fewer obstacles. By the next year, the company hopes to be putting millions of trees in the ground.

To avoid environmental concerns, all of Living Carbon’s modified poplars are female, so they will not produce pollen. While they could be pollinated by wild trees and produce seeds, they are unlikely to spread into the wild because they don’t breed with the more common poplar species in the region, said Patrick Mellor, a company founder.

These measures are unlikely to appease the detractors. Last spring, the Global Justice Ecology Project argued that Living Carbon trees could harm the climate by “interfering with efforts to protect and regenerate forests.”

Audra Melton contributed reportes to this article.

By: Gabriel Popkin