Australian authorities are studying an object shaped like a golden semi-cylinder that appeared on the west coast of the country and that it may be a piece of a rocket.

Police said Monday that analyzes determined that the object, found on Sunday on a beach about 250 kilometers north of Perth, does not pose a risk to the community, according to a statement.

Police are monitoring the object, which measures between 2 and 3 meters high, until the authorities remove it from the place near Jurien Bayaccording to the Australian channel abc.

The Australian Space Agency said on Twitter that the target could belong to a rocket launched by a foreign country, adding that it is in contact with other space agencies for more information.

Since the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid manipulating or trying to move it.

Garth Griffiths, a local resident, explained to ABC that a local couple found the target floating in the sea on Sunday and dragged it to the sand with the help of a 4X4 vehicle.

Some Internet users ventured that the object could belong to the MH360 flight that disappeared in 2014, but the authorities have ruled out this possibility due to the state in which it is found.

EFE