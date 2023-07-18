





02:45 Uruguay: Drought causes salty water to come out of the tap. AFP – DANTE FERNANDEZ

For more than three years Uruguay has suffered a severe drought. As a result, the main drinking water reservoir in the capital, Montevideo, is almost empty. This situation has forced the authorities to use water from a salt-laden river to fill the tank, a measure that does not meet the needs of the population. In recent weeks, the country’s 1.8 million people have been forced to get bottled water.