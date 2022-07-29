EP Friday, July 29, 2022, 5:25 p.m.



Technicians from the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA) detected this Friday seven points of hypoxia in the Mar Menor, in which the oxygen values ​​were below 4 milligrams per liter. Samples taken from 41 other areas had normal values.

Specifically, the technicians took 48 samples in the area between Punta del Galán and the Club Náutico de La Isleta. The average oxygen result is 5.30 milligrams per liter.

For the rest, there are no anomalies detected in the rest of the Mar Menor areas, according to sources from the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies.

On Monday the Mar Menor Monitoring Committee will be held and a detailed account will be given of the evolution of the average parameters as well as the rest of the variables that are permanently analyzed to know the evolution of the salty lagoon, according to the same sources.