Luis Díaz, excited with Liverpool, shouts: ‘Nairo Quintana, dad!’

Screenshot @LFC, EFE
The peasant got on the bike with his companions. ‘Who is Nairo?’ he can be heard.
July 29, 2022, 10:26 AM
Luis Díaz is a few hours away from playing a new final with Liverpool. The peasant faces Manchester City in the Community Shield (11 am, ESPN).
Moments after the ball rolls, ‘Lucho’ is a trend on social networks for his talent on the bike.
The attacker surprised his own and others with his level in the ‘steel horse’. In addition, he stood out for a very unique detail: his “comparison” with Nairo Quintana.
‘Nairo Quintana, dad!’
In a video that Liverpool shared on their social networks, Díaz is seen riding a bicycle with teammates such as the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez.
In his ‘shot’, Díaz chooses to overtake everyone.
In those, excited, he shouts: “Nairo Quintana, Dad!”.
