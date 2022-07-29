Friday, July 29, 2022
Luis Díaz, excited with Liverpool, shouts: ‘Nairo Quintana, dad!’

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz and Nairo Quintana
Photo:

Screenshot @LFC, EFE

The peasant got on the bike with his companions. ‘Who is Nairo?’ he can be heard.

Luis Díaz is a few hours away from playing a new final with Liverpool. The peasant faces Manchester City in the Community Shield (11 am, ESPN).

Moments after the ball rolls, ‘Lucho’ is a trend on social networks for his talent on the bike.

The attacker surprised his own and others with his level in the ‘steel horse’. In addition, he stood out for a very unique detail: his “comparison” with Nairo Quintana.

(Don’t stop reading: Shakira and Piqué don’t separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room).

‘Nairo Quintana, dad!’

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

In a video that Liverpool shared on their social networks, Díaz is seen riding a bicycle with teammates such as the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez.

In his ‘shot’, Díaz chooses to overtake everyone.

In those, excited, he shouts: “Nairo Quintana, Dad!”.

SPORTS

Leave a Reply

