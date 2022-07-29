Luis Díaz, excited with Liverpool, shouts: ‘Nairo Quintana, dad!’

Luis Díaz is a few hours away from playing a new final with Liverpool. The peasant faces Manchester City in the Community Shield (11 am, ESPN).

Moments after the ball rolls, ‘Lucho’ is a trend on social networks for his talent on the bike.

The attacker surprised his own and others with his level in the ‘steel horse’. In addition, he stood out for a very unique detail: his “comparison” with Nairo Quintana.

‘Nairo Quintana, dad!’

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

In a video that Liverpool shared on their social networks, Díaz is seen riding a bicycle with teammates such as the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez.

In his ‘shot’, Díaz chooses to overtake everyone.

In those, excited, he shouts: “Nairo Quintana, Dad!”.

