Buenavista, Michoacán.- Two men and a woman who allegedly participated in the blockades were arrested registered last wednesday in the municipality of Buenavista, who they wanted to prevent the entry of Hipólito Mora and the military to La Ruana (Felipe Carrillo Puerto possession).

The Secretary of Public Security (SSP), reported through a press release on the arrest of the three peoplefor his alleged participation in different acts constituting the crime.

As a result of the operation implemented together with personnel from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN), and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), for the release of the road section that leads to La Ruanawhere presumed residents kept access blocked, resulted in the arrest of three people.

In the place, the insurance of a female and two male persons was achievedallegedly accused of throwing explosive devices and setting private vehicles on firein order to prevent the passage to the possession in question.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority, who will determine their legal situation.

The SSP Michoacán has carried out several operations to free the state highways during the administration of Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who disapprove of any act that threatens free transit and communication routes, therefore, in coordination with the various security institutions, works permanently to ensure public order in the state.

It should be remembered that on November 26, Hipólito Mora was attacked by hitmen inside one of his lemon orchards, the facts were made known by himself through social networks, where he also reported that two men were killed.

“My friends, at this moment some hitmen came to my garden to attack me and two are dead inside my garden, that happens when you really fight,” Hipólito Mora wrote on his Facebook account.