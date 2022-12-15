Ubisoft today kicked off a new free weekendthanks to which players can play for free to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

You can play the full version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free until 13:00 Italian on Monday 19 December 2022. Once the free weekend is over, all progress can be transferred if you decide to purchase the game later.

Here are the links to download it:

Of course, four days are very few to visit the entire Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game world far and wide, but at least they are more than enough to evaluate a possible purchase.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest chapter in Ubisoft’s long-running saga. In the game we will take on the role of Eivor, fearless fighter and legend among all the Vikings. We will have to lead his clan from the bleak frost of Norway to the heart of the prairies of ninth-century England to obtain the glory of Valhalla.

Recently arrived The Last Chapter, the free DLC that concludes the post-launch support of Valhalla and the Eivor saga, looking forward to Assassin’s Creed Mirage next year.