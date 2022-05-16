The Brazilian government is leading the search for new adhesions to the Geneva Consensus, a global agreement in defense of life and against abortion that started in 2020. Brazil inherited from the United States the role of international pro-family leader after the current US president American, Joe Biden, decided to withdraw his country from the treaties in defense of life and family established by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Last Friday (13), in Washington, during an extraordinary session of the OAS (Organization of American States) on the International Day of the Family – celebrated last Sunday (15) -, Colombia signed its adhesion to the Geneva Consensus, less than three months after the country’s judiciary decriminalized abortion. Colombia’s decision was made after articulation by the Brazilian government, which has been trying to convince Latin American countries to join the agreement. The work is led by the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto, and by the National Secretary for the Family, Angela Gandra. With the arrival of Colombia, the Geneva Consensus now has 36 countries.

“For us it was a joy, because it’s a country that just had the Supreme Court admitting abortion at six months. This shows that the government is strong enough to show that it is pro-life and pro-family,” says Angela.

Cristiane Britto says that the ministry headed by her is “intensifying the agenda of protecting life and defending life and motherhood”. “All government programs throughout the Esplanada must have the perspective of strengthening family ties. Last week, we had the launch of a program by the Ministry of Labour. We already had it at the Ministry of Economy in March. And from now on, that will be it. We will make it a State policy, not a government policy, that the family agenda is a priority, because that is what Brazilian society itself wants”, says the minister.

In addition to taking a stand against abortion legislation around the world, the Geneva Consensus defends women’s integral health – which involves, for example, a concern with the physical and psychological impacts of abortion, which are often neglected in the speeches of pro-abortion movements. . The agreement also highlights the importance of strengthening families and defends the sovereignty of countries to legislate on abortion. Currently, Brazil, Poland and Hungary are the nations most engaged in expanding the Geneva Consensus.

Regarding the United States, which was the main leader of the agreement until the end of 2020, Angela Gandra regrets that the Biden administration has decided to abandon the initiative. On the other hand, according to the secretary, the US could shed “a light on the world” if the US Supreme Court actually overturns the ruling in Roe v. Wade, who decriminalized abortion in the country in 1973.

“If there is this positive decision, that is a light for the world. Especially because this confirms the dialogue, separation and harmony between powers. The Supreme Court shouldn’t have done this sooner, because life is a right of the American Constitution. It is interesting, because it actually sheds light in this regard, even for our Federal Supreme Court”, she says.