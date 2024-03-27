Terrorists captured

Four dangerous terrorist members of the Communist League September 23which had its operations center in Ciudad Obregón, where they planned a series of activities to commit in towns in northern Sinaloa and southern Sonora, were detained by agents of the Federal Security Directorate. Along with the arrest of these individuals, the agents seized a large number of weapons, including submachine guns, pistols and rifles, as well as abundant park supplies of different calibers.

They start campaign against cancer

Florida. The president of the North American Cancer Society advocated establishing a program to identify groups with high cancer incidence, and thus be able to save one hundred thousand lives a year, only in USA. Dr. Justin Stein said that of the 335,000 people who are likely to fall victim to cancer this year in the nation, a third could have been saved if they had undergone earlier and more complete treatment. Scientists have extensive knowledge in this field, but it is not used to the fullest due to lack of organization and application.

Elegant link Valdés – Cervantes

Personalities from several states of the republic gathered in the city of Culiacán to witness the religious wedding of the distinguished and beautiful Miss Mara Guadalupe Valdés Gaxiola, daughter of Mr. Alfredo Valdés and Mrs. Judith Gaxiola de Valdés (QPD), with the Knight Ramiro Cervantes. Bishop Luis Rojas presided over the ceremony at the Temple of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Lomita. Later, an elegant and splendid reception took place.

MARCH 27, 1999

Attack against informal trade

Concanaco, in coordination with the Treasury, will begin a crackdown against informal commerce in the country starting in April, reported Yamil Hallal Zepeda. The national leader of organized commerce pointed out that along with the fight against street and illegal commerce, a comprehensive fiscal policy will be promoted that responds to the expectations of economic development and job creation that the country demands. “A tax law is needed that promotes investment and employment, and does not discourage it,” he added.

They deny immunity to Pinochet

London. Britain's main court upheld the arrest of the former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet under charges of human rights violations, thus eliminating his hopes of immediately returning to Chile. Pinochet He might have to face judges, but not on charges of torture committed before 1988, when Britain signed the International Treaty banning such practices. Pinochet left the presidency in 1990, after 17 years of dictatorial rule; He continued at the head of the Army for eight more years and was declared a senator for life.

The ruling would appear to be the first time a national court has denied a foreign head of state sovereign immunity from prosecution. The House of Lords court ruled that Pinochet He is not entitled to immunity from arrest, despite his status as former head of state. But he also dismissed 27 of the 30 charges included in the warrant for his arrest issued by Spain seeking his extradition. The 83-year-old former Chilean general can be prosecuted on three counts, of numerous cases of conspiracy to torture, one case of torture and another of conspiracy to murder. His lawyers appealed the decision made in December to allow the extradition process to move forward.

