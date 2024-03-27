New day, new declaration of Phil Spencer: Microsoft's number one recently stated that he would be very much in favor of the inclusion of other digital marketplaces within the Xbox circuit.

In short, Spencer would like to transform consoles into a proto-computer capable of drawing games from different resale platforms: the entrepreneur mentioned Epic Games Store and the marketplace for independent titles Itch.I as an example.

Let's read the whole thing together the declaration:

“Consider our history as a Windows company: no one would think twice if I said 'hey, when you use a PC, you can decide the type of experience you want to have when purchasing games. There is real value in that.” “So I think, what are the barriers? What are the things that create friction in today's world for creators and players? And how can we contribute to the opening of this model?” “One solution, in my opinion, is to allow more stores to appear on Xbox consoles, giving players more options and potentially creating competitive pricing.”

An ambitious project, as usual, for Spencer who, if he thinks about it, could create a turning point in the world of consolesespecially now that Xbox, more than ever, needs to become competitive again: in this sense we advise you to keep an eye on this article where we report an interesting project that Microsoft is secretly developing.



