Durango.- One new born is in intensive care for severe burns due to an alleged case of medical negligence in the Zone General Hospital (HGZ) No. 51 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in Gomez Palacio, Durango.

The baby was born on January 17 at 7:05 p.m. without any complications. Then the doctors who attended the labor withdrew the minor from the operating room.

“The doctor who treated me returns and He tells me that he had developed some bumps on his skinbut they didn’t show me because they put gauze on it,” Diana Paola, her mother, told a local media outlet.

In the early morning of January 18, the mother and the newborn were moved to another room when Diana Paola, 18, tried to breastfeed her daughter.

However, the doctor prevented her from doing so and informed her that she had to give the minor, via a formula, six drops of paracetamol. When questioned about why they should medicate her, revealed that an accident had occurred in the obstetrics area.

“(He said) that they had burned her in Toco with the cradle lamp.”

Three days after the birth of the little girl, the Domínguez García family filed a formal complaint against the clinic for negligence.

The minor has burned her right arm and half of her chest. Now the family demands that the doctors who treated the baby be punished.

The complaint was filed with the Agent of the Federal Public Ministry, at the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

A baby died in the same clinic

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) confirmed that the death of a baby on November 20, 2018 at IMSS Clinic 51 in Gómez Palacio, due to negligence.

One day before the victim’s mother went to the clinic after presenting bleeding after 41 weeks of pregnancy. The first doctor who attended her informed her that a cesarean section would have to be performed because the minor had the umbilical cord tangled.

However, after a shift change, another doctor refused to perform the intervention. At 10:00 p.m. on November 19, the woman’s water supply burst, but it was not until 6:30 a.m. the next day that the doctor admitted her mother to the operating room.

The child was born with lung damage after ingesting dead cells and stomach secretions before her death was reported hours later.

On January 9, the CNDH issued a recommendation to the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, for violations of the right to health protection, to life due to inadequate medical attention, and to the best interests of children to the detriment of a person new born; as well as access to health information to the detriment of her relatives.

In 2022 alone, the IMSS of Durango accumulated 43 complaints before the CNDH for alleged violations, in which cases related to medical negligence and omissions in patient care stand out.