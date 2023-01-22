The popular singer and current coach of “La Voz Kids”, Ezio Oliva is one of the most outstanding faces of the peruvian television. The 33-year-old artist remains current in the world of music, after a career of several years that began with the launch of his youth group adammo.

In 2015, he ventured as a soloist, releasing his first single “Siempre has been tú”, the song describes his relationship with his wife and a year later he released his singles “El calender” and “Ven morena”, songs that positioned him as one of the Peruvian artists with the greatest international arrival.

How tall is Ezio Oliva?

For several years there has been speculation about how tall the artist really is ezio olivedue to the fact that in photographs and on television he appears to be much shorter than he really is.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz have been together for several years. Photo: Ezio Oliva/Facebook

According to the data that has come to be known, The interpreter of “How do I do it” measures approximately 1.68 meters while his partner and mother of his two daughters, Karen Schwarz, measures about 1.76 meters.

Despite the difference in height, the former Miss Peru has always shown that she has no problems with this issue. “Many have asked me why you like Ezio that he is shorter than you, because I love his attitude. I feel happy because he is a confident man, I go into a meeting with him and I feel like the greatest woman in the world because of the beautiful flat that I have by my side, ”Schwarz commented on one occasion.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz: how did they meet?

Both media figures met when Oliva attended the program “El último pasajero”, in which the model participated as a stewardess of the ‘red team’. Until then, nothing was evident, but the suspicions began when Ádammo invited Karen Schwarz to star in one of his video clips. In the recording, Ezio and Karen were a couple.

Ezio Oliva excited to appear in the red chair of “La voz kids”. Photo: Instagram/Ezio Oliva

A few months later, Magaly magazine published some photos in which they appeared kissing, which brought the romance to light.

How old is Ezio Oliva?

The Peruvian singer Ezio Oliva is currently 33 years old. The artist was born on November 14, 1988 and has two daughters with the model and television presenter Karen Schwarz.

Ezio Oliva is currently 33 years old. Photo: Instagram

Ezio Oliva reveals that he suffers from anxiety disorder

The singer Ezio Oliva attended the program “Arriba mi gente” to promote his new song “The pain of my life” which he recorded with Daniela Darcourt. In the middle of the conversation, the artist confessed that he suffers from anxiety and that his condition increased during the pandemic.

“ I was diagnosed with anxiety disorder. It is something serious that you have to look at without fear, but with a lot of respect. There is no need to be ashamed at all”, Ezio began by saying.

The singer commented that the first step to improve his health was to recognize his medical problem and start treating it. During that time, his wife Karen Schwarz and his daughters have been the best allies in coping with the situation. “Because if you don’t manage it (the disorder), it’s a nightmare, life becomes a nightmare,” he said.

How many daughters does Ezio Oliva have with Karen Schwarz?

ezio olive he has two daughters with his partner Karen Schwarz. Both are minors. The singer often shares images with both girls on his official Instagram account.