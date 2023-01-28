Czech Republic | Former NATO general Petr Pavel becomes president of the Czech Republic

Pavel, a supporter of the EU and NATO, has previously served as chief of staff of the Czech army and chairman of NATO’s military committee.

Former NATO general Petr Pavel won the Czech presidential election on Saturday. In the second round of the elections, Pavel received 58 percent of the votes and his opponent, former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš 42 percent. Voting in the elections was exceptionally lively, and the voting percentage was 70.

Both candidates received about 35 percent of the votes in the first round of the election, but Pavel was the clear early favorite in the second round based on opinion polls.

On Saturday, Andrej Babiš met with his employees during the voting leave.

Former Pavel, 61, a paratrooper and a war hero during the breakup of Yugoslavia, replaces the opinion-divisive president Miloš Zemanwho, after the start of the war in Ukraine, turned his coat and changed from a supporter of Russia to a supporter of Ukraine.

In the elections, Zeman supported the equally controversial Babiš, who is one of the richest people in the Czech Republic.

In the past, Pavel has served as chief of staff of the Czech army and as chairman of the NATO military committee. Pavel has profiled himself as a solid supporter of the EU and NATO.

Pavel is the fourth president of the Czech Republic since Czechoslovakia split in 1993. His term begins in March.

in the Czech Republic the president’s role is largely ceremonial, but the president, among other things, appoints the government, chooses the head of the central bank and the judges of the constitutional court, and acts as the commander of the armed forces.