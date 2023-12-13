The NGO Animal Welfare Observatory has made public new images of what they have called 'terror farm' in Burgos. This is a pig farm located in Quintanilla del Coco. In these new images and videos, an “illegal” midden is observed in what they claim is the exterior of this farm.

The NGO assures that “the irregularities found are not limited to events within the exploitation.” “Outside of it, attached to the same fence, an illegal dump of bones, skulls, spinal columns and decomposing corpses made its way,” adds the Animal Welfare Observatory. They point out that these new images correspond to an investigation that took place between June and September 2023 at the pig farm.

After the publication of the first images, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Mariano Veganzones, stated that the images were “totally false”, but also assured, in turn, that they corresponded to another farm. For this reason, the NGO has provided a report from the Court in charge of Seprona, dated November 30, 2023. This report was carried out by order of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Lerma and it recognizes that “the farm inspected and the one presented in the video is the same as it coincides in most of the scenarios.

From Seprona there is no statement, the matter is judicialized and this Body works under the orders of the Court. What is confirmed is that a preliminary report was prepared at the request of the Court.

Furthermore, the Animal Welfare Observatory reveals that the images they provided when filing the complaint against this farm contain GPS evidence and newspapers in which the date appears. “It is also based on said evidence that this complaint was admitted for processing last Friday, December 1,” the NGO points out.

Added to the images that the NGO released a few weeks ago are these that they claim correspond to the outside of the farm and the way of disposing of dead or sick animals. «A pig is found outdoors outside the farm and left to die of starvation. The images capture how the pig lays in agony for at least 36 hours, unable to get up and without access to veterinary care, food or water. The owner walks around the animal several times without flinching. After dying, the corpse was devoured by a flock of vultures,” they report from the Animal Welfare Observatory.

They point out that this fact could constitute an alleged crime of animal abuse with aggravating circumstances of action by omission. According to current regulations, a seriously ill animal must be sacrificed on the farm to avoid unnecessary suffering.

The NGO assures that the informant, the person who gave them notice and provided them with the evidence, has told them that “the mountain adjacent to the farm gave off a strong smell so we went to see what was happening. The image was chilling: bones, skulls, spinal columns and decomposing animals piled up from the fence of the same farm up the mountain. “We put cameras in the trees and revealed that the owner was the one who was illegally disposing of the bodies, taking the dead animals to the mountains with his tractor, when no one saw him.”

This could represent another violation of the provisions of the Royal Decree that regulates the feeding of certain species of wildlife with animal by-products not intended for human consumption and the Decree by which the use of certain non-human animal by-products is developed in Castilla y León. intended for human consumption to feed necrophagous species of community interest, without prejudice to possible civil, environmental, criminal or other liabilities that may occur.

Regarding the latest AENOR audit, Guillermo Moreno, director of the Animal Welfare Observatory, assures that “it is very serious that the farm has satisfactorily passed the last AENOR audit dated August 24, 2023. Much of the images published data date after this date, some even from just six days after this last inspection. “There was no type of control by the certifiers over this farm.” He also adds that the inspections that were carried out after the news broke or the owner knew of the existence of the images “poses a risk for the evidence of the reported crimes that could have allegedly been hidden and eliminated.”