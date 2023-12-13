Those most affected by these disasters and wars: Syria, Morocco and Libya, which suffered the wrath of nature in the form of earthquakes and hurricanes, and now Sudan and Palestine, which are living under the burden of heavy wars.

Earthquakes and hurricanes

On February 6, an earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Syria, along with neighboring Turkey, killing about 6,000 people in Syria, in addition to the widespread destruction of buildings. Regional efforts contributed to allowing aid to pass through despite the sanctions imposed on Damascus.

On September 8, Morocco was shaken by a huge earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0, which killed 2,680 people and injured 25,621, in addition to the collapse of buildings and damage to archaeological sites. Its effects extended from mountainous villages in the old city of Marrakesh to the northern coast of Morocco.

Two days after the earthquake in Morocco, Hurricane Daniel struck eastern Libya on September 10, which swept through the cities of Derna and Al-Bayda, sweeping away thousands of people with the heavy flood waters it caused, especially after several dams collapsed in front of it, and ended with the deaths of more than 3,800 people and the injury of thousands of others. In addition to 10,000 missing people, some of whom are believed to be corpses still at sea, the infrastructure of several neighborhoods has been wiped out.

Wars and conflicts

Sudan war

On April 15, a devastating military conflict broke out inside Sudan between the army forces and the Rapid Support Forces (armed groups operating under the command of the army), which has so far resulted in the deaths of 12,000 people, the displacement of 6 million inside and outside Sudan, and material losses amounting to 60 billion dollars.

The fighting caused massive damage to infrastructure and public facilities. This disrupted basic services, especially in the health sector, amid the widespread spread of epidemics, such as malaria and dengue fever.

About 70 percent of hospitals are out of service, and hospitals are suffering from a severe shortage of virus testing strips, which has led to the cessation of blood donations in some of them, despite the need for it among patients with accidents, war injuries, and some diseases.

Hundreds of people with chronic diseases, such as kidney, diabetes, and others, died due to a severe lack of medical care and life-saving medications.

As a result of the above, the International Monetary Fund expected a sharp decline for the Sudanese economy, especially with the concentration of fighting in Khartoum, which has important industries, and the lack of a foreseeable horizon for the end of the conflict.

Gaza war