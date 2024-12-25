No official title or experience. This is how a municipal police officer from the Biscayan municipality of Etxebarri I would have worked for years until it was discovered in April. The agent was hired by the City Council at the end of 2019, working for about three years in different periods in which he covered sick leave and made substitutes. Now, five years later, his case is in the hands of Justice.

The Prosecutor’s Office has forwarded the complaint from the City Council of the town in question to a court in Vizcaya for a clear and emphatic reason: the agent worked after having falsified the academy title Arkaute police officer and pretended to have experience in this work.

The agent entered the force as an interim agent after passing these tests. However, suspicions were triggered when one of his colleagues asked about this supposed police officer in another town hall where he maintained that he had previously worked as an agent. After finding out that it wasn’t truehis superiors conveyed their doubts to Arkaute, where there was no record of his passage either.

In a statement released this Wednesday to the media, the Etxebarri City Council explained that, after detecting a “possible irregularity” in a municipal police officer, opened an internal information file to gather more information. “As in these investigations there was some element that could constitute a crime, the City Council sent the file to the Prosecutor’s Office, which transferred it to the Court,” the note states.

The council has avoided providing more information about what happened with the argument that the file is already “in court” and not to “interfere in the activity” of the judges or make any assessment that could harm supposedly affected people “before justice has done its part.”