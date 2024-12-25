The Spotify Camp Nou works do not stop during the Christmas holidays. Except holidays. Limak’s cranes do not stop working from Monday to Saturday with 2,800 workers advancing on the structure that will erect the third tier and the double ring of VIP seats. The most optimistic objective is to be able to return in mid-February with a limited capacity of 66,000 subscribers between the first and second stands. But that will be if the Barcelona City Council, the Fire Department, the League, the RFEF and UEFA authorize it with their respective licenses. It won’t be easy at all.

Despite these imponderables, there is a business that does not seem to suffer from them, according to the club. It is about the exploitation of the VIP business, the goose that lays the golden eggs. Which, with a maximum of 9,400 seats, should allow the loan of 1,450 million to Goldman Sachs to be repaid and maintain the income in the club’s treasury. For this reason, very close to the works, in its offices, Barça has built a simulation of VIP boxes that receive about 200 visits every week. The customer profile is, above all, business. Catalonia has 29,000 medium and large companies, a figure that places the Catalan community as the fourth European region with the largest base. The staging is powerful. Customers, welcomed by a hologram of President Joan Laporta in Catalan, Spanish or English, can try out the seats, inspect the model of the stadium and the services menu. The result is that the Spotify Camp Nou has already posted the sold-out sign on those four types of products that will be a reality when the third tier and the double VIP ring are completed, presumably for the 2025-2026 academic year.

These are those boxes and suites with capacity for 12 and 4 people and another 200 premium seats with access to common VIP rooms. “In total there are 6,600 seats sold located in the double future VIP ring. Some 5,000 seats of these 6,600 seats have been acquired by companies or families for a contract of between eight and ten years. This formula gives a lot of peace of mind to Spotify Camp Nou investors,” he explains to The Vanguard Sergi Ricart, commercial director of the club.

With this formula in which the consultant participates Legends hired to promote its sports venues, Ricart adds that “today we already have contractually guaranteed close to 250 million for products sold for 8 and 10 years. We ensure about 30 million annual income.” The business also has another ace up its sleeve. “We have 3,000 flexible seats that can be converted into VIP depending on the match,” details Ricart.

The fact that there is no return date is not something that has prevented its exploitation. Barcelona signs contracts with its businessmen who pay an entrance fee for their location and undertake that they will begin to collect the annual fee when the matter becomes a reality. While they wait, the club also offers them the possibility of enjoying products that will begin to work with the return to the stadium with a capacity of 64% that are already on sale. There are 2,800 places located at the foot of the field whose price ranges between 8,000 euros and 22,000 euros per course. It is already 40% sold.

At the same time, although this route has not yet been executed, the club does not rule out selling a part of the VIP boxes to foreign investors for 20 years for an amount that could reach 200 million. A few weeks ago, president Joan Laporta traveled with Manel del Río, director of the corporate and sports area, to Qatar. Another visit to the Middle East is planned this week. With this new lever, the club could try to register Olmo and Pau Víctor if the court resolution is not favorable on Friday.



If this sale is closed, the club would exploit the American model followed by stadiums such as the Dallas Cowboys’ A&T Stadium through a model called Q Personal Seat License . This model is based on the sale of the boxes for 20 years to companies that pay an entrance fee in addition to an annual fee for owning that location. In exchange, the investor sells their seats on match days in an official market controlled by the club so that the club knows the type of customer who will occupy that seat. With this route the entity can prevent, for example, these boxes from being occupied by rival fans.