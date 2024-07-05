The twelfth edition of the Italian Video Game Awards, held yesterday evening at the Cinema La Compagnia in Florence, celebrated the excellence of the Italian video game industry. The event, organized by IIDEA, the Association that represents the sector in Italy, saw the participation of personalities from the world of video games and awarded the best Italian talents. The ceremony was hosted by Giordana Moroni and Pierpaolo Greco, well-known faces in the national video game scene. The evening was an opportunity to recognize the work and creativity of Italian developers, with the awarding of six statuettes in the shape of a dragon’s tail, the symbol of the event.

The winners were selected by an international jury composed of industry experts: Meg Clarke of Team 17, Raphael Colantonio of WolfEye Studios, Diego Grammatico of Games London and Vincenzo Lettera of Multiplayer.it. New this year, the fifth juror was represented by the aggregate vote of IIDEA members, offering an even more representative view of the preferences of the Italian industry. The Italian Video Game Awards ceremony took place as part of First Playable, the leading business event for the video game industry in Italy, currently underway in Florence. First Playable represents an important opportunity for networking and discussion for industry professionals, helping to strengthen Italy’s role in the international video game landscape.

The winners of the Italian Video Game Awards 2024

Best Italian Game: Mediterranean Hell by Eyeguys/Santa Ragione

Best Italian Debut Game: dotAGE by Michele Pirovano

Outstanding Art: Universe for Sale by Tmesis Studio

Outstanding Experience: Mediterranean Hell by Eyeguys/Santa Ragione

Outstanding Italian Company: UntoldGames

Outstanding Individual Contribution: Elisa Farinetti by Broken Arms Games