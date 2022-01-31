Monday, January 31, 2022
Helsingin Sanomat Interruptions in the distribution of HS – read the daily newsletter for free here

January 31, 2022
Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper

HS regrets the inconvenience caused to readers.

There have been disruptions in the distribution of Helsingin Sanomat’s paper newspaper, which is why some of the printed newspapers have been delayed or not distributed at all. Today’s digital visual magazine is available for free.

From this link you can read the magazine.

Helsingin Sanomat apologizes for the inconvenience caused to readers.

Recommended

