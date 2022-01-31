Helsingin Sanomat Interruptions in the distribution of HS – read the daily newsletter for free here

Homeland|Helsingin sanomat newspaper
HS regrets the inconvenience caused to readers.
There have been disruptions in the distribution of Helsingin Sanomat’s paper newspaper, which is why some of the printed newspapers have been delayed or not distributed at all. Today’s digital visual magazine is available for free.
From this link you can read the magazine.
Helsingin Sanomat apologizes for the inconvenience caused to readers.
#Helsingin #Sanomat #Interruptions #distribution #read #daily #newsletter #free
Leave a Reply