Parents of students with special educational needs do not desist in their claims so that minors are cared for in the classroom by stable and sufficient staff of Educational Technical Assistants (ATE). The Platform ‘No Child without ATE’ took to the streets again this Saturday and held a demonstration in the center of Murcia to demand an increase in resources, depleted in the classroom due to staff shortages.

In the Region, according to the data collected by the platform, there are 13,166 students with special needs -distributed between public centers (9,969) and concerted ones (3,197)- and 457 technical assistants. In addition, they complain, casualties take time to be covered.

The assistants are in charge of accompanying and taking care of the student in the educational center (from taking him to the bathroom, to feeding him or making sure he eats his lunch). The function of these professionals is key so that the student can be in a conventional classroom, but despite the fact that the workforce has increased with fifty assistants in recent years, the pool of workers is scarce and their replacement has been complicated. due to the shortage of professionals.