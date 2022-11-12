The plan

It’s been a rough couple of years for the Tri. Gerardo Martino is in the spotlight because his team seems to be going backwards as the World Cup approaches. Doubts about his competitiveness grow and grow since the defeat in the Concacaf Nations League final against the United States in June 2021. The Argentine, however, has always found a way to see the glass “half full”. “I am happy and excited. I have a very positive feeling with the team in every way”, he said last September after beating Peru. Three days later, Mexico lost to Colombia despite going into the break two goals ahead.

And it is that, unlike other World Cups, the fans are not connecting with Martino’s team. The matches of Tri‘ at the World Cup used to be a major event in a passionate country. Not now. When they qualified for Qatar there was no massive party at the Estadio Azteca like in the past. Despite this, at least 40,000 fans are expected to travel to Doha. As the Mexican writer Juan Villoro said: “In Mexico we are not sure that the future exists. Each joy can be the last and that is why thousands of compatriots will go to the World Cup”.

On paper, Mexico’s tactic looks quite attractive: a high-pressing team with aggressive play on the wings. Martino likes to control the game with the ball and play with quick passing exchanges. Wingers like Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Uriel Antuna and Roberto Alvarado are crucial to the application of the coach’s ideas. The main problem for Martino is the inability to keep up the good game throughout a match. In fact, the only regularity seems to be his inconsistency. The Argentine is also concerned about the physical condition of two key players: Raúl Jiménez and Jesús tecatito Crown.

The star, the unsung hero, and the selector

Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano, known as the chucky, is a force of nature and it seems, sometimes, that the only way to stop it is through illegal methods. An explosive winger, turned into a kind of false 9, fast and with a great shot. A right-footed striker whose impact at Napoli has nothing to do with his stature at Tri. He was the record signing of the Neapolitans, even more expensive than Diego Maradona, and after a time of adaptation he is having a magnificent season in 2022-2023.

Edson Alvarez

No player is more important in Martino’s system than Álvarez. Although the spotlights are on Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa or Vega, Álvarez is the master in the shadows. He started out as a central defender playing for América, but evolved into an outstanding and elegant defensive midfielder who gives cohesion to the teams between the lines. He is so good with the ball at his feet that some fans call him edsonbauer, since they consider that his style is reminiscent of that of Franz Beckenbauer. In any case, Álvarez is essential to Martino’s plans.

Gerardo Martino

Gerardo daddy Martino is a world-renowned veteran coach who arrived in Mexico in January 2019 with the task of breaking the curse of the ‘fourth game’. The Tri they have reached the last 16 of every World Cup since 1994, but have never managed to go further. After a promising start for Martino – winning the 2019 Gold Cup and beating a powerhouse like the Netherlands – the momentum began to fade. They lost three games in a row against the United States in 2021, which brought the project to its first crisis. Qualifying for the World Cup became an ordeal, with dribbles of victories and far from offering beautiful football. daddy He has called himself “public enemy number 1 in Mexico” and he is not entirely wrong.

Position on Qatar

Mexican soccer players are not used to talking about politics or human rights. In fact, Mexican soccer has historically been an apolitical bubble. National league players have failed to form unions or to fight for their own rights. Add to this that Qatar’s human rights record has not been a major issue in Mexico, even the media has barely talked about it. Because of this, it is easy to understand why the players have kept silent. However, there is the paradox that Mexico has its own problems, related to the drug cartels that are spread throughout the country, and there is an increasing demand for soccer players to make themselves heard and get more involved in their communities.

National anthem

The Mexican national anthem is a war cry. It was used for the first time in 1854, written by the poet Francisco González Bocanegra the previous year and composed by the Spanish Jaime Nuno. The lyrics call on Mexicans to defend their homeland, with which Bocanegra tries to represent the patriotic ideals that Antonio López de Santa Ana, president of the time, sought to convey by calling a federal contest to create the anthem. With a bellicose melody, it fits perfectly into a football context for fans of the Tri.

Cult hero of all time

Jorge Campos during a match against Belgium in the 1998 World Cup. Marcus Brandt (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Jorge Campos is the embodiment of the Mexican soul. Born in Acapulco in 1966, he became a symbol of the 90’s in Mexican culture. Colorful, extravagant, acrobatic and unorthodox goalkeeper, he was crowned thanks to his risky and chaotic style of play. The fact that he could also play as a striker – he scored 35 goals in his career – and his unusual, iconic, colourful, self-designed goalkeeper shirts made him unique. His popularity shows no sign of diminishing as he is now a beloved TV commentator. He is pure Mexican folklore and, with good reason, receives the name of The inmortal.

World Cup career

