In a case that has shocked public opinion, Ana María Serrano Céspedesaffectionately known as “Nana”, an 18 year old girl with a bright future, was a victim of a feminicide that has left his family devastated.

Who was Ana María Serrano Céspedes?

Ana María was a medical student and pursued his great dream of being a cardiologist. The foundations of that promising future began just two months ago, when she began her studies at Medicine at the Universidad Panamericana Mexico City.

This tragic event has gained relevance not only due to the brutality of the crime, but also due to Ana María’s connection with prominent figures. Her mother, Ximena Cespedesis the president of the Internal Communication Committee of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), and Ana María was the niece of José Manuel Restrepo Abondano, former Minister of Finance and Commerce of Colombia..

Mystery in the discovery of Ana María’s body | Alleged feminicide

The tragedy It took place in Ana María’s houselocated in the municipality of Atizapan of Zaragoza, Mexico statehe September 12, 2023when allegedly She was murdered by Allan “N”, her ex-boyfriend.

The mother, María Ximena Céspedes, experienced a dark turn in her life when she received a strange message from your daughter’s phone, Ana María Serrano Céspedes. Around 6:00 p.m., her family tried to contact her, but apparently was not at home. Concern grew when The young woman did not respond to calls or messages.

The message that finally arrived from Ana María’s phone had an unusual and disconcerting tone. She simply said: “You give me a little bit”. This content raised a red flag in her mother’s mind, as it It wasn’t the kind of message he would expect from his daughter..

In a desperate attempt to understand what was happening, María Ximena Céspedes contacted a trusted neighbor. This neighbor quickly went to Ana María’s house, fearing the worst. Tragically, his fears came true when discovered the lifeless body of the young woman inside the residence.

The mother said that the daughter’s problems with her ex-boyfriend They began days before this tragedy. Allan, an individual who had previously harassed his daughter due to a previous romantic relationship, had begun to threats.

The mother explained that Ana María and Allan had known each other for a long time and had shared years of friendship and studywhich makes it even more difficult to understand how they came to this tragic outcome.

The young woman’s mother recently publicly reported that the alleged feminicide had been arrested. The Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico confirmed that Allan “N” was transferred to the Barrientos prisonwhere a judge will determine your legal situation.

The Pan American University Mexico City, where Ana María was studying, also expressed her pain and solidarity with the student’s family. Through a message on her social networks, the institution deeply regretted the event and offered its support to her family, highlighting the impact that Ana María had on those who knew her.

José Manuel Restrepo Abondano, Ana María’s uncle, shared his deep pain on social networks, urging that acts as despicable as this do not go unpunished in any corner of the world.