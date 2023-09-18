admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/18/2023 – 12:13

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stated that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government will approve the tax reform in October. “The biggest legal uncertainty that Brazil offers today is the tax chaos, where no one knows when they owe money and when they will receive it. And that is a mistake,” Haddad told reporters upon arriving at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) event this Monday, the 18th.

Regarding the political environment for discussing administrative reform, Haddad said he does not see “tumult” in the scenario.

According to him, no one is in favor of super wages in Brazil. “So, why don’t we start with the easiest one? The reform is an administrative reform”, stated Haddad.

Additional agendas

The Finance Minister also said that the environmental agenda and the approval of the tax reform are complementary and are progressing according to the schedule established by the Executive. According to him, Congress is focused on all of the department’s actions with a “quite significant” degree of openness.

“We have to take advantage of this moment of harmonization of powers to move the agenda forward,” said Haddad. “The sooner we reap the fruits of this agenda, the more easily the Brazilian economy will take off to growth levels compatible with our potential,” he added.

‘Removing inherited delay’

Haddad also refuted criticism of delays in the schedule of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government. In September, the Treasury began work on its first issuance of green bonds, the so-called green bonds, and in October it hopes to approve the tax reform. According to the minister, the current management is “removing the inherited delay”.

“Everyone is stunned by this result. People imagined it would come in 2, 3 years and it comes in a matter of months. Then, [estamos] demonstrating that when Brazil is focused on its primary objectives, it achieves these objectives and attracts the world’s attention”, stated Haddad.