Gaspar and ‘Teresita’ are not the only couple that has surprised in “At the bottom there is room”: Laia and Cristóbal seem to have won the hearts of thousands since the Spanish actress Alex Béjar arrived at the América Televisión series. Although she is a new face on Peruvian TV, she has already shone internationally thanks to Netflix. In case you don’t know, the artist has appeared before in “Elite”. However, his move from the successful streaming program to channel 4 in Peru has not gone down well with many. A setback in his career?

Alex Béjar defends his passage through “Al fondo hay sitio”

On Tik Tok, Alex Bejar shared a causal video with Jorge War (Jimmy) and Guadeloupe farfan (July). What he did not expect was that one of his followers was going to question his decision to leave Netflix for América TV.

“From Netflix to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ like something doesn’t add up, it must have been the other way around from TV to Netflix,” commented a user on a tiktok published by the Spanish artist. Given this, the interpreter of Laia did not hesitate to respond firmly to this comment: “You don’t have to close doors. In addition, doing a career in Peru is very top”.

Alex Béjar responds to a user who questioned his move from "Elite" to "In the background there is room".

Who is Alex Béjar, actress of Laia in “AFHS”?

At 24 years old, Alex Bejar He has already become the new sensation on Peruvian TV, but his acting experience is not limited only to his recent participation in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Specifically, the young woman gained great popularity after her appearance in “Elite”, the Spanish Netflix mega hit in which she shared scenes with Danna Paola and other protagonists.

In addition, thousands were able to see his work in “A retreat to fall in love”work in which she met Merly Morello, who introduced her as his “girlfriend” although they later clarified that they were only co-stars in the Peruvian-Spanish production after the homophobic attacks they received.

For now, bejar He has been climbing in acceptance among the local public with Laia, Cristóbal’s girlfriend in “AFHS”.