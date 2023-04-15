“Today with emotion, gratitude and enormous responsibility I assume the position as Government delegate in the Region of Murcia”, declared this Friday the brand new delegate, Caridad Rives, before her predecessor, José Vélez, the spokesperson for the central Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, and before other institutions, judicial, academic, police, military and ecclesiastical authorities of the Community during his inauguration. «It is our responsibility to create an optimal space for relations between the institutions in which citizens can participate and contribute directly to the destination of common interests and services, because it is up to us to generate the necessary affection and trust to encourage and achieve their involvement. in the administration with the priority objective of improving the living conditions of all citizens,” Rives transmitted.

«For me it represents an immense honor to become the maximum representative in the Region of Murcia, of a Government of Spain of which I feel especially proud and thus be able to defend, contribute to the implementation and champion in first person those policies that in recent years, especially convulsed, have allowed us to sustain our welfare state and give a definitive boost to the transformation project of the Murcia region, led by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez”, continued the highest regional representative of the national government, who specified that it would be “endless to quantify the projects» that have been carried out during the three years of his predecessor.

“He has been a magnificent government delegate and I am convinced that you will be an excellent president of the Region of Murcia,” she told him. “I am aware that these have been 3 very hard years and that the work has not been easy, but you are honored to have fled from the easy photo and the complacent headline to fight firmly, discreetly, decisively for everything you believe in,” he asserted. .

Caridad Rives listed the challenges to be faced, such as the regeneration of the Mar Menor and the pressing drought that is plaguing the area. She also spoke about the new challenges from the social and environmental perspective, such as digitization.

For her part, the spokeswoman for the Government of Spain, Isabel Rodríguez, vindicated the public and political commitment of the new delegate and the responsibility of assuming the representation of the central Executive in its objective of “humanizing politics” in order to “improve the coexistence of people. “We have faced the worst period since the Civil War in which we have detected weaknesses in the administrations,” said Rodríguez, who said that we are still facing adversities that we have been able to take advantage of: “We have obtained resources from the pandemic crisis economic for our country, also for the Region of Murcia, as we have never been able to imagine before in such a short period of time and that represents a great opportunity for a change in the economic, social, and transformation model”.

The Minister of the Presidency of the regional government, Marcos Ortuño, wished the new delegate “much success” and stated that he hopes that “the general interest of the citizen of the Region of Murcia will be put before any other issue” and demands, at the same time, “the water that we need, the maintenance of the Tajo-Segura transfer, a real AVE and an improvement in financing ».