They criticize Edwin Cardona for going on a trip after being injured in a friendly

The soccer player from Antioquia Edwin Cardona He changed teams in Argentina, but he is still in the eye of the hurricane of a certain sector of the press in the south of the continent.

The midfielder, who is now part of the Racing Club ranks after passing through Boca Juniors, played a friendly game last Friday, February 4, with the Avellaneda team. However, according to local media reports, the Colombian player had to withdraw with some physical discomfort from the match.

The critics

In digital times, Cardona posted on his Instagram account that this weekend, after the last engagement, he traveled with his family in a private plane.

As has been known, all Racing players had days off. Nevertheless, the fans lashed out against the Colombian

Cardona, again through his Instagram account, confronted the accusations and expressed: “And are they still talking? Hahahaha I want to clarify that the entire squad was free, not just Cardona. find out before you speak bad of a person and if I took the same rest of all it is to rest with my family.

“And another thing, I want to tell everyone that I’m doing well. I will be available for the start of the tournament”, closed the flyer

