They criticize Edwin Cardona for going on a trip after being injured in a friendly

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Edwin Cardona
Twitter / @LautaroSalucho
The Racing player left on a private jet with his family.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 07, 2022, 06:16 AM
The soccer player from Antioquia Edwin Cardona He changed teams in Argentina, but he is still in the eye of the hurricane of a certain sector of the press in the south of the continent.
The midfielder, who is now part of the Racing Club ranks after passing through Boca Juniors, played a friendly game last Friday, February 4, with the Avellaneda team. However, according to local media reports, the Colombian player had to withdraw with some physical discomfort from the match.
The critics
In digital times, Cardona posted on his Instagram account that this weekend, after the last engagement, he traveled with his family in a private plane.
As has been known, all Racing players had days off. Nevertheless, the fans lashed out against the Colombian
Cardona, again through his Instagram account, confronted the accusations and expressed: “And are they still talking? Hahahaha I want to clarify that the entire squad was free, not just Cardona. find out before you speak bad of a person and if I took the same rest of all it is to rest with my family.
“And another thing, I want to tell everyone that I’m doing well. I will be available for the start of the tournament”, closed the flyer
SPORTS
February 07, 2022, 06:16 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#criticize #Edwin #Cardona #trip #injured #friendly
Leave a Reply