Red Canzian in hospital for another month. The bassist and singer of Pooh with a video posted on Instagram talks about his hospitalization in the health facility, appearing tired, with a weak voice, tired breathing, but smiling. He wants to reassure all his followers of him: but what are his real conditions and why he cannot go home.

Hello everyone, exactly one month has passed since the day of my hospitalization.

These are the words of the musician in a video posted on his Instagram profile. His voice is weak, low, uncertain at times and unsteady. You can hear him breathing hard: the 70-year-old artist hospitalized in Treviso for a serious heart infection cannot yet return home. Outside the room of theCà Foncello hospital in Treviso He says:

Today for the first time I went out to breathe the air, the real one, the pure one that I was missing so much.

Red Canzian had to undergo a delicate one intervention surgery, from which it will take a while to recover, as he himself told in an interview with Corriere:

The surgeon cleaned up the heart and surroundings and it looks like I’ll be fine. The thing exploded without any warning. One morning I couldn’t get out of bed. I tried to walk and I fell. A horrible thing.

Red Canzian in the hospital: his health conditions alarm fans of the artist

Canzian titled the post as “The first day of freedom”, because for the first time they made him get out of bed and out of the room to get some fresh air. A title of a Pooh song, released in 1976, which is what he felt in his first release.

In the past, Red Canzian had worried his fans, following a dissection of the aorta and a tumor that had affected him.