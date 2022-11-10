The Provincial Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the owner of a leisure and hospitality establishment in La Manga who was sentenced to pay compensation of 2,500 euros to an official of the Cartagena City Council for serious insults. These caused the public employee “harm in his right to honor, both on a personal level and in his social and professional environment.”

In a sentence against which there is only recourse to the Supreme Court, the magistrates confirm a resolution of the Criminal Court 3 against the owner of the “owner of the hotel establishment ‘ZM Isla del Ciervo'”. They explain that in the summer of 2018, he published a video on Facebook in which he accompanied images of this area of ​​the coast with statements and expressions “with the intention of attacking the honor” of the official, “who was working as director of Imsel” .

This was “the decentralized body” for “all municipal infrastructure on the coast.” The businessman, who attributed corrupt attitudes to the official and called him “scoundrel”, must publish the sentence on the same page of the social network that he used.