Finally Sonic Frontiers has landed, an open world game in which we control the fastest hedgehog in video games that is available on practically all current consoles. That also includes switchthe same from which users have wondered if it is trimmed of content in some way compared to the others.

In a talk with gamereactorthe head of sonic team mentioned how SEGA I wanted to give the fans of switch the “same experience” as players on other platforms, including pc “high end”. He says the engine it runs on has been repeatedly updated over the years to make cross-platform development as easy as possible.

Here is his statement:

Our artists are creating tons of content at very high levels, and if you have this great, amazing, high-spec PC, that’s great. But we also want to make sure that people who play on Nintendo Switch have the same experience. So we’re not necessarily using the same high-end assets, but the Hedgehog Engine can shrink them down to a size where it will look very comparable on a Nintendo Switch, as it does on a high-end PC.

It’s worth mentioning that comparative videos have already emerged showing us that the game runs at 720p with a stable 30 frames per second. Of course, the pop in theme is something that can be annoying, but that doesn’t only happen with switch but with all consoles and even the pc.

Remember that sonic frontiers is already available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: nintendo life

Publisher’s note: The Switch might not have the best power in the world, but at least it runs things decently, so the effort to launch Sonic Frontiers is appreciated. In addition, the portable factor is something that is very worthwhile.