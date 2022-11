How did you feel about this matter?

Argentine President Alberto Fernández | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Long lines of passengers at bus stops multiply this Tuesday (8) due to a railway strike that affects those traveling from cities in the Greater Buenos Aires region towards the capital.

The Transport Ministry announced that the strike, which began in the early hours of the morning, affects trains running in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area – which has a population of 14.8 million – as well as regional and long-distance trains.

Two rail unions – that of machinists from La Fraternidad and that of the western section of Unión Ferroviaria, decided on Monday night that the trains would not run for 24 hours.

In a statement, La Fraternidad claimed that the stoppage is to demand a bonus of 50,000 pesos (R$ 1,619.50, according to the official quotation) for retirees and pensioners in the face of “non-compliance with the commitment made” by the Ministry of Labor and ” a lack of respect” towards unions and retirees.

The secretary general of the western section of Unión Ferroviaria, Rubén Darío Sobrero, told several media on Tuesday that the union is “discussing nothing more and nothing less” than the emergency bonus for railway retirees, because they are below the poverty line.

In addition, this Tuesday there will be a one-hour strike on one of the metro lines in the city of Buenos Aires, starting at 2 pm, to demand two days off a week, more employees and fleet renewal, as announced by the Association of subway workers.