As the rumors and expectations regarding the possible successor to the popular nintendo switch, news and speculation continue to emerge strongly. On this occasion, a title has been revealed that could be part of the lineup of launch games for this alleged new system. Nintendo: Tamarindo’s Freaking Dinnerdeveloped by the Celery Emblem studio.

This first-person horror game, originally planned for the switchpromises to be a spiritual successor to Baobabs Mausoleum. With a focus on immersion and terrifying experience, Tamarindo’s Freaking Dinner promises to take players on a chilling journey. The trailer for the game, which has been available on Steam for quite some time, is completely surreal, but it may give you an idea of ​​what you’ll see on your console soon.

Although the official name and specifications of the new console Nintendo have not yet been confirmed, interest in their possible features and launch titles continues to increase. Fans are eagerly awaiting any news that sheds light on this mysterious project.

Via: Levelup