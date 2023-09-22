United States.- A woman was trapped last Tuesday in a bathroom in a latrine at try to recover your Apple Watch.

The unusual event occurred in northern Michigan, after the woman got into the toilet after dropping the watch on the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Bagley Township, Otsego County.

First responders rushed to the scene after the woman screamed for help.

First responders had to remove the toilet and use a strap to get the woman out.

The woman was trapped / Photo: Via Twitter @mspnorthernmi

Through the Twitter account, the Michigan Police spokesperson reported that The woman managed to recover her watch before being rescued and was not injured.

In the end he was able to recover his Apple Watch / Photo: Via Twitter @mspnorthernmi

The woman felt grateful for the attitude of the lifeguards who took her out.

State police issued a statement warning that in the event of losing an item in an outhouse bathroom, they recommended not venturing into the containment area to avoid serious injury.

