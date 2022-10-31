A judge sentenced 36 years in prison against José Jorge Balderas Garza ‘El JJ’ or ‘El Batman’who in 2010 shot soccer player Salvador Cabañas in the Bar Bar in 2010.

‘El Batman’ is accused of his responsibility in organized crime, operations with resources of illicit origin, in addition to being accused of probable crimes against health in the form of possession for commercial purposes of the narcotic cocaine hydrochloride; possession of a firearm, possession of cartridges and possession of a firearm, all for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Balderas Garza was arrested in April 2011 in Bosques de las Lomas, in Mexico City, in compliance with the arrest warrant that existed against him.

On that occasion, various firearms, national and foreign currency, as well as narcotics were seized.

‘El Batman’ was made available to the judge and currently remains in the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation number 15, “Chiapas”, in Tapachula.

Subsequently, the first judge of the District of Federal Criminal Proceedings in the State of Veracruz, based in Villa Aldama, issued a formal prison order; however, the resolution was modified by the magistrate of the Second Unitary Court of the Second Circuit.

After complying with the resolution, the Public Ministry of the Federation provided the necessary elements of evidence for it to be issued. 36-year prison sentence.

THE UNIVERSAL (MEXICO)

GDA

The attack against Salvador Cabañas

In 2010, just when the Paraguayan soccer player Salvador Cabañas had signed a pre-contract with Manchester United, he was shot at the Bar Bar establishment in Mexico.

On the morning of January 24 of the aforementioned year, the star of the Paraguayan national team was shot in the headin the middle of an argument with José Jorge Balderas Garza, also known as ‘El Batman’ or ‘JJ’.

Immediately, Salvador Cabañas was transferred to a hospital where the doctors managed to save his life, after which he remained in a coma for a week. However, the professionals decided not to remove the bullet, which is still in his brain to this day.

