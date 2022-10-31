Only 3-5% of the grain exported from Ukraine ends up in the poorest countries. This was announced on Monday, October 31, by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi.

“In general, it looks like about 34% of the grain goes to Turkey, 35% or a little more – to the EU countries, and only 3-4%, well, sometimes it happened a little more – up to 5% <...> went in favor of the so-called poorest countries according to the UN classification,” he said.

Putin stressed that the export of grain from Ukraine was originally organized to cover the needs of the poorest countries. Russia went for it precisely in the interests of such countries.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on the same day announced the suspension of the movement of ships along the security corridor in the Black Sea, as Kyiv uses the security corridor created to export grain from Ukraine to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation.

Two days earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Moscow had suspended its participation in the grain deal after the Kyiv authorities attacked ships in Sevastopol. On this day, ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet repelled an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay.

The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said at the same time that nine unmanned aerial vehicles and seven autonomous marine drones were involved in the attack.

The grain deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary-General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.