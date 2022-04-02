Sinaloa.- Don Antonio Toledo Corroformer governor of Sinaloa, native from Escuinapa it was remembered in a posthumous tributeas a tireless promoter of education, livestock and for carrying out transcendental works in his state six-year term that continue to provide benefits to the people of Escuinapense.

Gilberto López Rodríguez, chronicler of the city, reported that it was on April 1, 1919, when he was born the only governor that Escuinapa has had.

“Don Antonio Toledo inherited from his father Natividad Toledo who was a very representative person in Sinaloa, who was a merchant, businessman, farmer, industrialist, owner of large extensions of land. He also dedicated himself to ranching and was the first Sinaloan to bring cattle record in the 30’s of the last century”, said the chronicler.

Read more: Urban truck routes in Sinaloa could be paralyzed due to a shortage of Diesel: Carriers

His childhood and adolescence were lived in his municipality, his youth was dedicated to forging himself for the promising future he envisioned. It was in 1950 when he became a local deputy, representing Escuinapa and El Rosario in the State Congress.

He decided to start his life in marriage with Estela Ortiz, with whom he procreated three children; There will be, Lourdes Estela and Antonio.

During the period 1960-1962 he was municipal president of Mazatlánat that time the Teodoro Mariscal stadium was built and some streets of the port were aligned to improve roads and a prototype project of popular housing known as the López Mateos neighborhood was put into practice, which served as the basis for Infonavit to emerge with a national project and during At the inauguration, President López Mateos called him “the best municipal president in the country.”

He was a federal deputy and representative of Mexico before the FAO, President López Portillo appointed him general director of ejido services and director of the national grain and food promoter. Later he became secretary of agrarian reform.

With his career and good relationships he had became Governor of Sinaloa in the six-year term of 1981-1986 initiating a series of projects that gave the state the bases to achieve national development, serving the educational field as a priority of its mandate, by making all the schools that worked by cooperation official.

The birth of the Colegio de Bachilleres de Sinaloa with 63 campuses throughout Sinaloa was decreed. With efforts in the federation, it was possible to install the Center for Scientific and Technological Studies in agricultural, industrial, sea areas and colleges of technical professional education.

He promoted the creation of Conalep, the University of the West that recently has just reached the level of autonomy.

for Sinaloa His transcendental work was the construction of the Culiacán-Estación highway in Los Mochis, with the State’s own resources. In San Ignacio the bridge over the Piaxtla River was built.

In Escuinapa, benefits are still being obtained from his six-year term by carrying out one of the essential works, which was the introduction of the Baluarte-Teacapán aqueduct network, the urbanization of the first and second squares of the city.

In his mandate Navolato was municipalized, for which its inhabitants in gratitude maintain a monument of his image.

In December 2016, during the administration of Bonifacio Bustamante Hernández, Don Antonio Toledo was named a prodigal son and a monument to his image was installed in gratitude for the benefits provided to his municipality and for being the only former governor of Escuinapense.

Relatives offer homage to Don Antonio

Within the framework of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Antonio Toledo Corro, his relatives paid tribute to him at the Severiano Moreno Theater of Casa de la Cultura, where family, friends, municipal and educational authorities, and social leaders of the region were present.

Read more: Don Hilario Reyes finally received his wheelchair in Escuinapa

Jorge Casillas, Toledo’s great-grandson, said he was very proud of the inherited legacy and offered words of thanks to those present at this tribute.

The event was graced by the talent of the Severiano Moreno symphony orchestra, which has been promoted by the musician Raimond Krueger.