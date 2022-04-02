Combined Mountaineers suffer exceptional pain in the Finnish Championships: “It has never happened so much”

Perttu Reponen left contractor Ilkka Herola for silver in Ounasvaara. Hiller Kalle Heikkinen squeezed in sixth.

Kiteen Athletes Perttu Reponen became the winner of the combined championships in Rovaniemi and shared comments in a calm way after the performance.

Just over ten minutes later, the sound in the interview area was different when the Finnish national team hill jumpers who had gone crazy had arrived at the finish line.

“It’s never happened that much,” Niko Kytösaho blew to STT.

Not even when he falls on a hill?

“No.”

Drive saw was the most advanced in the morning hill section and was the first to reach the ten-kilometer section of skiing, but the roughness of skiing hit the body as the kilometers progressed.

“Seven still came in just fine, but then came up against the wall. It just didn’t work out. ”

Will you leave for the second time?

“I have great doubts,” Kytösaho, who finished in tenth place, said.

He was the first of the hill men to finish sixth Kalle Heikkinen. Eetu Nousiainen In recent years, Kytösaho has enjoyed less on the track in recent years.

“For breathing, it’s ok to miss the last mile, but both feet cramped early on and I skied the last eight miles straight,” Nousiainen said.

“When I went uphill for a long time in the final lap, there was only a flicker in the calf. Pretty uncomfortable feeling. But I survived twenty minutes below my goal. The hour was the target time. ”

What about further plans for combined or even cross-country skiing?

“I’m not going to get my own skis. These were (Ilkka) Herolan skis. “

Reposen according to the men of the special hill came back against the first ascent. He reached the track 41 seconds after Kytösaho, a minute before Herola, and was pleased with his first men’s Championship gold.

“It tasted good. The Finnish championship is the Finnish championship, and the game seems to be settling on the hill today. ‘Ilulla’ still had a message below before the skiing section, and she gave more leveling with it, ”Reponen said.

Herola was the contractor for the weekend when he finished third in the Normal Hill Championships on Friday. Kytösaho won before Nousiainen. On Saturday, Herola skied between the combined hill and cross-country skiing as the anchor of the 4×10 kilometer Finnish Championships in Puijo Ski Club and won silver.

“Quite and terribly terrible. Never felt so bad about ski racing. After all, this went as part of such a human experiment, ”Herola chuckled after her second ten race and third weekend medal.

Perttu Reponen, how did it feel to reach Herola’s scalp?

“Good. This was the first time I beat him. ”

Herola’s human test will not continue on Sunday, when there will be another 50 kilometers of traditional Finnish Championships.

“It really doesn’t go on. I am a fool, but I am not such a fool. Some kind of sauna is held before going home, ”Herola grinned.