Guamúchil.- Concludes the regular role in the LBeginning Baseball League-Third Forceand are defined rivals for the playoffs starting next Sunday. In one of the matches, Creaciones Jaqueline faced Llantas Matamos-Iguanos at 3:00 p.m. at the Francisco “Panchín” Peña stadium.

In the morning at 10:00 a.m. on the same stage, Rojos from RepSerLab and PAS-Dulcería Azteca-Fernando Ruiz collide. Also at 10:00 a.m. but at the Colonia San Pedro stadium they will hold the first of three possible chapters, Autolavado Sajir and Hermanos Sainz. For its part, El Salitre-PAS receives Piratas de Vago Caps. These four series will continue on Sunday the 21st, if God Tlaloc allows it.

In results of the last day, Tires Matamoros-Iguanos reaches the ticket to this round beating PAS-Rubén Sainz-Agregados Aguirre 13-2. Martín Navarro was the winning pitcher, and the defeat was suffered by Luis Razo. The best with the aluminum was Carlos Daut who fired three hits including a home run. Luis Armando Soto and Nedel Ruiz also shine. ForcefulnessFor its part, Piratas Vago Caps also had a good finish, defeating PAS-El Salitre 10-3. Daniel Angulo takes the credit, and the defeat belongs to Luis Valenzuela.

In a duel of power to power, Los Grillos de la Gloria beat JAS-Dr Tires 11-10. Duarte, thanks to the streamer of Óscar Vargas who can more than David Sánchez who takes the setback. Guadalupe Flores shines with the wand. In a duel between favorites to fight for the crown, PAS-Hermanos Sainz defeated Creaciones Jaqueline 9-7, with pitcher Julio Espinoza standing out, who beat Rigoberto Cárdenas. Autolavado Sajir and PAS-Mario Soto-Passa Agroservicios-Dulcería Azteca finished with a tie of 6-6.

In the list of reinforcements that took seven of the eight classified teams are: RepSerLab called Guadalupe Flores, and Hermanos Sainz called Antonio Aguilar. Jaqueline Creations leans towards Brandon Sosa, while Vago Caps pulls Omar Espinoza. Dulcería Azteca selects Jafir López, and Autolavado Sajir Carlos Maldonado. El Salitre leads David Sánchez, while Tires Matamoros-Iguanos was not reinforced with anyone.