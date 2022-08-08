MF CARTAGENA Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 01:54



The City Council of Cartagena is undertaking, since July, the cleaning of 26 urban channels of the boulevards that cross the municipality to reduce the risk of flooding in the face of September. This was highlighted yesterday by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and highlighted the actions on the Benipila boulevard. Also “the one in El Algar and a section of the Rambla de Canteras have already been cleaned”, although the one claimed by the residents of the area for being closer to the town is conditioned to the indications of a biologist.

These are different sections of the boulevards of La Carrasquilla, El Algar, the intersection of the N-332 with El Algar and La Unión, the intersection of El Algar-Los Urrutias, Alumbres, Media Legua, Barranco de Orfeo, El Cobre de Lo Campano to Peñarroya, Benipila from Casas de Cándido to Navantia and Canteras, from the Naval Hospital to the RM-332 road. Likewise, the public services are intervening at the intersections of the roads from La Guía to Pozo los Palos, from Molinos Marfagones to Los Dolores, in the El Albujón boulevard, in Perín, in Los Puertos de Santa Bárbara, in Los Fuentes, in the intersection with the Tallante-Perín highway, in Galifa, in El Portús, in Las Escarihuelas, in La Linterna at the height of the RM-E21, in Viñas de Santa Ana, in La Palma, in El Cañar, in Vista Alegre, in Esparrillar and in Valdelentisco. The list includes thirty locations, totaling just over 18 kilometers.

The Hidrogea company is also expected to review more than 8,500 scuppers intended to channel rainwater into underground drainage networks. It will do so until September 20.

Arroyo recalled that in recent years important hydraulic actions have been carried out to reduce the risk of flooding throughout the municipality. He cited the recent construction of the Llano del Beal stormwater interceptor, which has cost 300,000 euros.