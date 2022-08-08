One of the group subsidiaries sanborns Are the iShop Mix Upstores that are responsible for selling different products of the company Manzanawhich range from telephones, iPod, Mac, Apple Watch the more. Now among the most recent results of the company, it was confirmed that they have won sales over the flagship division, which are the stores. sanborns.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, the iShop generated 30% of the 13,499 million pesos reported by Sanborns Group. This percentage exceeds the contribution of Sanborns, equivalent to 27%, even so it was below Sears, which had a collaboration of 42.5% in the group’s total sales. The remaining 0.5% of income comes from other businesses.

This increase was due to the fact that 2020 the store remained open in the pandemic, since the instruments of Manzana They are considered essential, especially for people who use them for work. To this were added those who only use them for leisure, thus leaving ordinary stores without as many sales, since coffee shops sanborns they closed.

After a pandemic that is gradually losing strength, stores have become somewhat more customer-friendly, which is why people now go to buy things from Manzana often to these places. That yes, there is no type of loss for the owner of the emporium, Charles Slimwhich somehow receives money either from one or another division.

Via: Expansion