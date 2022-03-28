Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the purpose of detect some bone diseasethis week a medical unit will be installed on the outskirts of the base of Red Cross of Los Mochis, where studies will be carried out at a cost of 50 pesos.

This campaign is within the framework of the National Osteoporosis Prevention Week in which a private laboratory in the city of Puebla together with the Benemérita Institución seek to support families who do not have the resources to undergo medical check-ups.

“The campaign consists of carrying out a study that, through a quantum electromagnetic resonance which has a cost of 50 pesos, checks calcium levels in bones, level of joint wear, porosity, thickness, the study is open to the public In general, from 18 years old to advanced age, even if a person arrives with problems, we would still be following up, such as seeing what levels they have, if there is wear and tear as such, or if it is just beginning,” reported Elpidia González, in charge of the module.

In that sense, he alluded to the fact that on many occasions bone diseases have a social relationship with adults; however, this condition is not strictly related to an age range, since there are even many young people who play sports and who end up with serious problems.

The module is installed outside the Red Cross in Los Mochis. Photo: Discussion

“Likewise, young people begin to have wear and tear because sometimes it is due to genetics or in the same way because they do a lot of sports and people who do a lot of sports must take great care of their joints. Men and women can be tested, only if they do not have a pacemaker, if they are not pregnant, we will be here until Sunday, ”he indicated.

He also commented that those people who end up with a serious problem are looking for a way to follow up so that they can carry out proper medical treatment.

“Only 50 pesos is the cost, if some other things are required, they will be given the option that they can acquire it here or elsewhere, this in coordination with the Red Cross here in Los Mochis, we are a private laboratory that It is in the city of Puebla.

Finally, he invited citizens and generals over 18 years of age to take advantage of this program that will be in force all week and that at a low cost can know the health conditions of their bones.

“The study is through an electromagnetic resonance, it is checked in different parts of the body, it seeks to detect osteoporosis, arthritis and osteoarthritis, people with fractures can come because sometimes a fracture can heal poorly due to lack of calcium and here it can also be diagnosed ”.