Dhe Oscar Academy has condemned and launched an investigation into Hollywood star Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at yesterday’s show,” the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences said Monday. “We have officially launched a formal investigation into the incident and will consider further steps and consequences (…).”

Oscars producer Will Packer initially took the incident lightly, but later tweeted that it was “a very painful moment for me. On many levels.”

Smith slapped Rock hard at Sunday night’s Oscars on the stage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s hair-losing wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He had previously scolded Rock for not using his wife’s name, using multiple swear words. Shortly thereafter, Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard. In his acceptance speech, Smith apologized in tears to the Oscar Academy (“I hope the Academy invites me again”) and the other nominees – but not to Chris Rock, who is said to have talked about Smith in a previous Oscar moderation ‘ wife made fun of.

Meanwhile, it has become known that this year’s Oscar gala saw a significant increase in the number of television viewers after a negative record last year. On Sunday evening, around 15.36 million TV viewers tuned in in the United States, as the broadcaster ABC announced, citing preliminary figures. That was up 56 percent from 2021’s 9.85 million viewers. However, it was still the second-lowest viewership in Academy Awards history. Last year, the number of viewers had more than halved compared to 2020. This was probably also due to the fact that the gala had to take place on a smaller scale than usual due to the corona pandemic.