Friday, May 5, 2023, 8:35 p.m.

















“It is very hot and the bugs are waking up,” said the Totana Civil Protection coordinator, José María Sánchez Pascual, this Friday afternoon, when he showed a bastard snake that he had just captured.

He did it out of order: “I have passed through the urbanization of La Charca de Totana, when I have seen a group of neighbors frightened by the presence of this large snake in the middle of the street,” he recounted.

It is not the first snake that José María Sánchez captures in houses and orchards. On this occasion he was doing sports with his bicycle, but he did not hesitate to take the exemplary general. Later, he introduced the long, scaly body into a jug to bring it closer to Sierra Espuña and set her free.