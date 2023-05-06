Melissa Klüg and Jesús Barco have been in a sentimental relationship for more than two years. The couple has shown that their love is bulletproof and that criticism has not been able to against them. Let’s remember that much was said about their romance due to the age difference between the two. However, this is the least important thing in their love, since “Blanca de Chucuito” and the footballer plan to get married, but not only that, but the influencer is willing to do anything to avoid wasting time with her boyfriend .

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco have been a couple since 2020. Photo: LR File

How did the relationship between Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco begin?

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco met some time ago in Callao, the place where Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner was born. These two were supported by the program of “Magaly TV, the firm” And after the dissemination of these images, the businesswoman also had no choice but to publicly confirm her romance with the Sport Boys player.

This happened months after the chalaca broke off her relationship with Italo Valcárcela dancer from the program Gisela de Valcarcel.

Melissa Klug was a participant in “El gran show”, where she danced with Ítalo Valcárcel. Photo: LR File

What career would Melissa Klug study for Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug knows that a footballer’s career is unpredictable. For this reason, she ‘White from Chucuito’ she wants to support her partner Jesús Barco in any way she can and thus help him build a bright future.

In a participation in “America Today”, the entrepreneur revealed that she would like to be the athlete’s manager. In that sense, Would you like to study Sports Management? to manage Barco’s career and take him to other clubs and highlight his talent as a top-level footballer.

“I can go, I can come, I can continue my life and continue working. I’m going to start studying (to be his manager)”he affirmed after having confessed that he would go to live abroad if a team from another country signed him.

How old is Melissa Klug older than Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug was born on February 3, 1984, therefore, she is now 39 years old. While Jesús Barco was born on March 9, 1997, so he turned 26 this 2023. That is, the couple is 13 years apart. Both have repeatedly said that marriage is in their plans and they do not rule out becoming parents soon.