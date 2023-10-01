In a week-long undercover operation, authorities in Florida they carried out a anti-human trafficking raid in Polk County. This operation resulted in the arrest of a staggering total of 200 peopleamong which were Disney employeesa teacher and a sports director.

The raid took place after an intense covert operation that focused on dismantling a Network trafficking in the region. Local media report that 119 women offering intimate services were arrested, 83 individuals were arrested for soliciting services and traveling to the undercover location to have sex, and 17 more for trafficking-related crimes.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd reported that of the 119 arrested, they were identified 21 possible victims of human trafficking . This revelation highlights the magnitude of the trafficking problem in the region.

Two of the arrested individuals, Freddy Escalona and another suspect, were in the country illegally and face serious charges related to the human trafficking. Sheriff Judd noted that Escalona was involved in victimizing people in USA and had lent money to a victim to force her to provide services to clients as payment.

The case of a woman involved in human trafficking, who organized “dates” and benefited from the money the victims earned. This woman was arrested for human traffica crime that carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Disney employees involved

The surprise comes when you know that three Disney World employees were arrested in this operation. Furthermore, another individual who worked at the Disney-owned Swan Hotel was also arrested for human trafficking. This development is shocking as it involves people associated with one of the largest and best-known corporations in the world.

A sports director and coach School bus Russell Rogers is also among those arrested for soliciting services from women. Polk County Schools expressed disappointment in this situation and stressed the importance of maintaining a high standard of educator conduct.