Nicola Porcella He returned from his luxurious trip to Doha, Qatar, to witness some of the 2022 World Cup matches. On his return to Peru, the reality boy went to “America Today” to answer some questions about his personal life. Along these lines, the model was questioned about the discomfort that several of his neighbors had with him due to the noisy parties he organized in his apartment.

There, Angie Arizaga’s ex-partner was encouraged to tell a hilarious episode about her living with one of her neighbors. It turned out that the woman put her property up for sale so as not to live with Nicola. Seeing that she was no longer in her home, she thought that she had moved and removed the ad, but the truth is that Nicola was only traveling. “ The neighbor who always complains was selling her apartment and one day she arrived and had already removed the sign . I ask the doorman and he tells me that he thought he was going to go live in Mexico. I told him I’m staying and he put it up for sale again, ”he said with a laugh.