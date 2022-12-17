Elden Ring It is still a content machine, and that is because the fans do not stop making modifications to the title, proof of this was the recent addition of Bill Clinton to the open world adventure. And although the euphoria for The Game Awards It’s over, it seems that some users do not stop making references to the video game.

The artist known as Sometime Tomorrow Studio has elaborated something interesting, since it recreated the map of the hack and slash with a different touch, that of the world of Super Mario Bros. And so he managed to create a copy of said map, but as if the title were the well-known Super Mario World of Super nintendocertainly the ornaments on it look great.

Mixing two totally different universes is very interesting, although it is not too far from reality, after all Nintendo Y bandai namco have collaborated on games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. just to think about Elden Ring how a colorful video game can take you out of the immersion with its scary monsters.

Remember that the game is available in ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: instagram

editor’s note: The truth must have been a very hard job of recreation to put all the pixel art elements, and it fit very well with the aesthetics of one of the best Super Nintendo games.